In lieu of Super Bowl performance, Twitter users celebrate #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Janet Jackson attends the 22nd Annual OUT100 Celebration Gala at the Altman Building in New York.

After Janet Jackson shut down any rumors that she will be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show, supporters took to Twitter to use the day to celebrate the renown singer.

Jackson confirmed she wouldn’t join in a tweet on Saturday. “To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not,” she wrote. “Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

Fans and supporters of Jackson took to Twitter to show their support and appreciation for the singer who many felt Jackson was unfairly forced to pay a far higher price than Timberlake faced during the pair's infamous Super Bowl performance 14 years ago.

Many of the tweets, featuring the hashtag #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay, highlight Jackson's career and superior dancing skills, as well as offer encouragement to the singer.

She’s the queen and blueprint, she’s your favorite artists favorite artist. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/4LW16VPAOF — Kim (@kvl1984) February 4, 2018

Janet released a whole album, went on tour, decided to PAUSE to have a fresh baby at age 50, dropped that billionaire hub, and went back out on tour like nothing happened.



Your fav could never. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay — Carli B (@Lalabee79) February 4, 2018

She gave rhythm to a nation



She made you realize that you don’t know what you got until it’s gone



She took CONTROL!



She is the one, the iconic, @JanetJackson! #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/aJYLsn5GNd — The Root (@TheRoot) February 4, 2018

this woman is very important and influential #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/sloqglCe9a — shosh ????‍?? (@brucehlomla) February 4, 2018

The youngest in her famous family, Janet Damita Jo Jackson seemed predestined for stardom. Only 2 when her brothers joined Motown Records. pic.twitter.com/4sGIz6HavV — Stereo Williams (@StereoTheSecond) October 24, 2017

In the matter of a few hours, #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay has been tweeted about almost 40,000 times and remains a trending topic on the social media site.

