In lieu of Super Bowl performance, Twitter users celebrate #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay

After Janet Jackson shut down any rumors that she will be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show, supporters took to Twitter to use the day to celebrate the renown singer.

Jackson confirmed she wouldn’t join in a tweet on Saturday. “To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not,” she wrote. “Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

Fans and supporters of Jackson took to Twitter to show their support and appreciation for the singer who many felt Jackson was unfairly forced to pay a far higher price than Timberlake faced during the pair's infamous Super Bowl performance 14 years ago.

Many of the tweets, featuring the hashtag #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay, highlight Jackson's career and superior dancing skills, as well as offer encouragement to the singer.

In the matter of a few hours, #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay has been tweeted about almost 40,000 times and remains a trending topic on the social media site.

