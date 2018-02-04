In lieu of Super Bowl performance, Twitter users celebrate #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay

Despite a dominant performance from senior Briana Green, Southern University women's basketball watched its seven-game win streak halted, falling 79-71 to Grambling State Saturday afternoon on the road in the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.More >>
A man who was being held in a temporary holding area in an Assumption jail has died almost 12 hours after being booked after collapsing in his cell, deputies say.More >>
A few LSU Fashion Merchandising students competed Saturday, February 3, in a dress design and build competition for the American Heart Association.More >>
It might seem like an unconventional way of raising money, but shooting an arrow into a target is the perfect combination for an outdoorsman or woman and a community full of people who support law enforcement.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner's office has released the identities of the two Amtrak employees that were killed during a collision with a CSX train early Sunday morning.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..More >>
Three people were killed and eight others injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Friday on Rogers Road.More >>
Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
