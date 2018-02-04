Man arrested for DWI collapses in Assumption jail cell, dies hours later

A man who was being held in a temporary holding area in an Assumption jail has died almost 12 hours after being booked after collapsing in his cell, deputies say.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported on Sunday morning that inmate Edward Murphy, Jr. of Labadieville has died after collapsing in his cell around 6:25 a.m.

Falcon says correctional officers were steps away when they noticed Murphy "in distress." He says officers began CPR and an ambulance was called, which arrived at the facility a short time later.

Authorities say Murphy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died around 8:11 a.m.

Falcon says Murphy was booked into Assumption Parish Detention Center on Saturday, around 6:30 a.m. on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, driving under suspension, and expired motor vehicle inspection tag.

Murphy was being held in a temporary holding area and was housed alone, Falcon says.

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that Murphy died as a result of an illness. Murphy has a documented history of heart disease, Falcon says.

Authorities say a full review of the incident is underway and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

