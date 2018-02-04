Lady Jags fall late in 79-71 loss to Grambling

Despite a dominant performance from senior Briana Green, Southern University women's basketball watched its seven-game win streak halted, falling 79-71 to Grambling State Saturday afternoon on the road in the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Green led all scorers with a game-high 27 points and seven boards in 30 minutes of play. Jaden Towner added 11 points and Samantha Duncan chipped in nine points and six rebounds.

After Alyric Scott's jumper tied the game at 44 With 4:44 remaining in the third quarter, Green reeled off 10 straight points for SU to close the quarter giving the Jaguars a 54-53 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Green's jumper with 6:31 in the fourth extended the Jaguars lead to six. But Southern went scoreless over the next 3:34 before Jaden Towner halted a 9-0 GSU run with the Tiger leading 66-65.

The Tigers would close the game with a 13-6 run and hand Southern its second loss in SWAC play.

Monisha Neal's 18 points led a trio of the Lady Tigers who scored in double figures. Shakyla Hill added 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists with Jazmin Boyd chipping in 12 off the bench. After missing the last 5 games with a sprained MCL, junior post player Sarai Blisset returned to the action giving the Jags a much needed defensive presence in the paint.

As a team, the Jaguars shot 46 percent from the field but struggled from 3-point range, shooting 3 of 15 from outside. Grambling outrebounded the Southern 40-28 and force 23 turnovers.

Southern's defense forced 17 turnovers picking 14 points off the Lady Tigers miscues. The Jaguars "40 Minutes of Mayhem" have been huge all season averaging over 20 forced turnovers a game.

Southern improves to 9-10 overall, 8-2 in SWAC play while Grambling improves to 10-11 overall, 7-3 in the SWAC.

The Jaguars return to the hardwood with hopes of starting a new winning streak when they face Jackson State University on Monday night at the Lee E. Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Miss.

Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m.

