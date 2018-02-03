Fundraiser benefits law enforcement agencies

It might seem like an unconventional way of raising money, but shooting an arrow into a target is the perfect combination for an outdoorsman or woman and a community full of people who support law enforcement.

“I feel like it’s my responsibility to help out,” said David Dellucci of the David Dellucci Foundation. “Our motto is to protect our protectors.”

The David Dellucci Foundation, in partnership with Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation and H & E Equipment Services, hosted their 1st annual Bulls Eye and Badges Archery Competition to raise money for law enforcement agencies who have requested help to buy protective gear.

“I feel responsible to protect them and make sure they can return home to their family everyday cause they're just like us, they're human beings,” Dellucci said.

Teams of officers and deputies geared up to hit the bullseyes to bring in more money for area agencies.

“This organization has come together and has helped law enforcement agencies in the south tremendously," Chief David McDavid with the Zachary Police Department said.

Dellucci said ballistic vests can cost hundreds and for some agencies still recovering from the August 2016 flood, vests can be hard to come by. Organizers said protective vests can cost as much as $700.

Sheriff Bud Torres with the Point Coupee Sheriff’s Office said the need for tactical gear has become paramount, but it’s the recurring expense that causes an issue. Vests must be replaced every 5 years.

“When you go to buy heavy body armor that will stop an assault rifle or a large weapon...they're more expensive and it takes additional funds to do it,” explained Sheriff Torres.

Organizers say everyone goes home a winner, every agency that needs help staying safe will benefit.

“It's just such a comforting fact to know that there are people willing to give their time and money to help in times of need,” said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Since it was created in 2016, the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation has raised roughly $800,000 to support law enforcement in the state and have furnished 35 different agencies with supply requests.

