Hemline For Hearts features dress design and build competition to fight heart disease

A few LSU Fashion Merchandising students competed in a dress design and build competition for the American Heart Association Saturday.

Hemline for Hearts challenges fashion students to create an entire outfit out of American Heart Association "I pledge" hearts and complete it in three hours. The event takes place every year at Macy's in the Mall of Louisiana.

The American Heart Association partners with Macy's and LSU Fashion Merchandising students every February to help bring awareness of heart disease in women.

“One in three women pass away from heart disease every year, so it is a very important cause to talk about as it kills more women than all forms of cancer combined," said Chelsea Wade Moreau, Go Red for Women director at American Heart Association.

LSU fashion design students who are members of the student group Fashion Association at LSU submit sketches of their designs ahead of time and the American Heart Association selects the top designs to compete for prices and their design to be displayed in Macy's for the month.

Students created memorable red dresses with only a mannequin and red paper hearts. They were allowed to add some small touches to their designs. This year’s contestants included Courtney Childs, Miya Colbert, Olivia Lapuyade, and Kaleb Duncan.

Five judges rated each of the designs and the first-place winner received two tickets to the Capital Area Go Red For Women Luncheon. which will be held on February 23 at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The four dresses will remain on display in Macy’s all month and will be transported to the River Center for the luncheon.

First place: Olivia Lapuyade

Second place: Miya Colbert

Third place: Courtney Childs

For more information on American Heart Association or to purchase tickets for the Capital Area Go Red For Women Luncheon, visit www.heart.org/HEARTORG.

