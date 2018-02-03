High percentages on 3-pointers and free throws push LSU over Arkansas

LSU still showed that it is a team that can get dominated down low, as Arkansas outscored the Tigers 48-24 in the paint, but LSU was able to shoot its way to a victory 94-86 Saturday.

The Tigers were 54 percent from the field in the second half and 58 percent from the 3-point line. The Tigers, likewise, also handled their business at the charity stripe. They were 21-of-23 from the free throw line. And, this see-saw LSU season continues.

"This is not ... this is not a sustainable way to win," head coach Will Wade said. "This is kind of an outlier. We'll take it. Trust me, I'm happy. It's a good win. We needed it. Tough to say it was a must win in early February, but it was close to it as possible."

"It's part of our momentum," freshman guard Tremont Waters added. "We're a shooting team and we have to confidence to come out and make those. We're happy with this victory, but we have to move on to the next game."

Waters had 27 points and a season-high 11 assists in the win.

The Tigers (13-9, 4-6) never trailed after Daryl Edwards' 3-pointer put them ahead 13-12 less than eight minutes into the game. The Razorbacks' deficit was less than six points on just two occasions after halftime.

Waters, who had scored fewer than nine points in five of LSU's last seven games, was 7-of-14 from the field with four 3-pointers. The 27 points were the most for Waters against an SEC opponent this season. He also made a season-high nine foul shots in 10 attempts.

Four other Tigers players scored in double figures led by Aaron Epps with 16 points. Skylar Mays had 15 points, while Edwards had 14 and Brandon Sampson had 13. LSU made a season-high 15 shots from behind the 3-point line.

Click here for more

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved. Bryan Lazare with the Associated Press contributed to this report.