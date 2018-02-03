VIDEO: Students have priceless reaction after finding out they're going to see 'Black Panther'

Middle schoolers at Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta found out they were going to see the "Black Panther" on Friday, they erupted into dancing to an instrumental from the "Black Panther" soundtrack in a now-viral video on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

Students at an Atlanta area middle school erupted into dancing after finding out the whole school would be going to see one of the most anticipated Marvel films of 2018.

When middle schoolers at Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta found out they were going to see the "Black Panther" on Friday, they erupted into dancing to an instrumental from the "Black Panther" soundtrack in a now-viral video on Twitter.

School director Wade King said in a tweet that the students would use the day to hold cultural classes, historical lessons, and host African dancers, in addition to seeing the first Marvel film set in Africa in the fictional country of Wakanda.

The students just found out we are all going to see BLACK PANTHER! We will have a day of cultural classes, African dancers, historical lessons and then we will all go see the film! Turn up!!!! @ronclarkacademy @chadwickboseman #tlhanna pic.twitter.com/oUhWse5ghr — Wade King (@WadeKing7) February 2, 2018

King got the honor of telling the students Friday in their weekly school-wide meeting after he and fellow teacher Susan Barnes came up with the idea to marry the upcoming Marvel film with the curriculum.

Before the kids found out their big surprise Friday, a few eighth-grade students opened their 30-minute meeting with an African-inspired spoken-word performance.

Some of our Ya’heard poets from RCA setting the tone for our Black Panther integration! @ArauzingInk #ronclarkacademy #blackpanther pic.twitter.com/N1Obb588Jj — Wade King (@WadeKing7) February 2, 2018

Black Panther is one of the most anticipated Marvel films of the year, nearly selling out nationwide for the February 16 opening. Fandango reported that its first 24 hours of ticket presales for the film were the largest ever for a Marvel film, surpassing Captain America: Civil War in 2016. Two weeks ahead of its release, Fandango announced that the film outsold all previous superhero films at the same point in the sales cycle.

The film premiered in Los Angeles on January 29 with stars and attendees dressed in African garb, walking on the purple carpet. Many who plan on attending the opening day showings across the world plan on following suit.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.