Two women allegedly attack pregnant family member, one arrested

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has in custody 27-year-old Dominique Johnson on charges of stalking, home invasion, and attempted first-degree feticide after authorities say Johnson and another woman repeatedly punched a pregnant woman in the stomach with the intent to kill or inflict bodily harm.

On October 19, Baton Rouge Police Department officers responded to an incident on Erie St. where they were informed a pregnant woman had been attached to Johnson and another woman. According to the probable cause report, both women are relatives of the pregnant victim.

Authorities say Johnson and the other woman, identified police as Roshawn Williams, allegedly forced their way into the victim's home without her permission and both repeatedly punched her in the stomach multiple times. The two had also broken the front window and table inside of the resident during the attack, reports say.

During the course of the investigation, officers noticed "a large bruised area" to the victim's stomach. The woman confirmed with officers several times that she wanted to press charges against both Johnson and Willams.

Authorities say while investigating they were made aware of a prior incident on September 29, 2017, where an unknown female had knocked on the victim's door and she was attacked by Johnson and Williams. In that incidents, both woman allegedly punched the victim in the face before fleeing on foot.

Based on the victim's account of the incident and bruising, authorities found probable cause to issue a warrant out for the arrest of the two woman for attempted first-degree feticide for punching the woman and home invasion and stalking as well.

