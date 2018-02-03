No. 2 LSU recovers from a few missteps to beat Kentucky and remain undefeated in the SEC

LSU's Mardi Gras meet at the PMAC packed in over 13,000 fans Friday night for a second straight sellout.

D-D Breaux's No. 2 Tigers beat No. 6 Kentucky and tacked on another win to that 30-0 home record over the last five seasons.

The official capacity of the PMAC for gymnastics is only 12,700, but it was standing room only to see another exciting Friday night filled with big moments.

LSU started things off on vault and got a 9.875 from all-around winner Myia Hambrick in the fifth slot. Following the senior to close out the rotation was Kennedi Edney, who posted a 9.825.

On bars, the Tigers suffered two falls, but more than made up for it with four career bests. The top four scores were all better than Kentucky's competitors. Sara Finnegan topped the list at 9.975, but Lexie Priessman added a 9.950, Hambrick a 9.925, and Sami Durante a 9.900.

On the beam, LSU kept building its lead with Hambrick taking top honors on a 9.925 performance and she added a near flawless 9.975 effort on the floor to close out her all-around title.

But perhaps the highlight of the night was Priessman doing her first competitive floor routine in more than a year, after working her way back from the latest of eight surgeries and things got emotional with each tumbling pass as the crowd held its breath and her head coach and teammates cheered the Cincinnati native on to a 9.875, which was good enough for second place in the floor exercises and capped off yet another great show for that packed house.

"Honestly, it was so fun,” said Priessman. “I went out there and I trusted what I've been training lately and D-D came up to me before I went and she said to me, ‘Do it for Gracie,’ and as soon as she said that, I just felt a relief right away and I went out there and I just did what I was capable of doing and this whole week, the whole team and coaches have been pushing me. So, it was just the time of my life, honestly, tonight."

Hambrick scored a career-best in the all-around, finishing with a total score of 39.700.

LSU next heads to Missouri on Friday.

