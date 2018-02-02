Officials working multi-vehicle wreck on I-12 E; 1 person critical

Emergency officials responded to a wreck Friday night on I-12 E involving four to five vehicles.

Officials say the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Friday, February 2 on I-12 E near Exit 22 (Livingston/Frost). One person reportedly sustained critical injuries and was transported via AirMed. Officials also say a grass fire started on the side of the road due to spilled fuel.

I-12 East is closed at Livingston (MM 22) due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted off I-12 East at Satsuma (MM 19). Congestion has reached 5 miles in length. Please use alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) February 3, 2018

Details are limited at this time. We will update the story when we know more.

