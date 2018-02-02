1 person critical after multi-vehicle wreck on I-12 E - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

1 person critical after multi-vehicle wreck on I-12 E

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials responded to a wreck Friday night on I-12 E involving four to five vehicles.

Officials say the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Friday, February 2 on I-12 E near Exit 22 (Livingston/Frost). One person reportedly sustained critical injuries and was transported via AirMed. Officials also say a grass fire started on the side of the road due to spilled fuel.

Details are limited at this time. We will update the story when we know more.

