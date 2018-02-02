Non-profit looks to convert bus into mobile food pantry

It may not look like much now, but soon, the sight of a big yellow bus rolling through neighborhoods in Livingston Parish will bring smiles. “We don’t want to be set and put in one place,” said Beth Clark, CEO and co-founder of Mighty Moms Go. “We want to be able to get out in the entire parish.”

Right now, Mighty Moms Go serves children in the Livingston Parish School District through their Full Tummy Project, with the help of the school counselors, anonymously. “They find the kids that are susceptible to childhood hunger over the weekend," Clark explained. "Those guidance counselors get the bags through the Full Tummy Project and send them home on Fridays.”

The group serves about 700 children per week, spending about $10,000 per month and $100,000 per year. Leaders say the organization is entirely funded by monetary and food donations from the community. Organizers say although it might seem like they serve a large number of children, they believe their reach has probably only scratched the surface.

So the leaders of Mighty Moms Go have decided to dig a little deeper to make hunger history. “I think it's a way for our community to come together,” said executive director and co-founder, Dawn Birdsong.

The group is widening their already broad reach with another program. Their food pantry expansion includes a bus. Currently, the food pantry is only available one Saturday per month. Leaders hope to have this up and running soon, but the visibly unpleasing bus needs to be converted into a mobile food pantry. The dream is to stuff the school bus with pantry items and non-perishable food.

This bus will allow the group to visit food insecure parts of the parish on a weekly basis. “There are so many people that aren't able to get to us and this is a way that we could get to them,” Clark said.

Right now, Birdsong says this non-profit is looking for a company to help them carry out their vision and help with their efforts. "We're in it for the long haul," Birdsong said. “We need to have this bus on the road.”

