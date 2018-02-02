Super Tax Day in Baton Rouge set for Saturday

Entergy is partnering with Capital Area United Way to offer free tax preparation to qualifying residents.

The event will be held Saturday, February 3 at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trained volunteers will be at the event to provide assistance.

Since 2011, Entergy's support of the Super Tax Day has resulted in $195 million returned to 111,000 people in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. For more information about Super Tax Day and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), click here.

