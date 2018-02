Latest: Police mum on armor-piercing ammo in Vegas shooting

(AP Photo/Brian Skoloff). Douglas Haig takes questions from reporters at a news conference Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Chandler, Ariz. Haig spoke about his experience selling ammunition to the gunman who killed 58 people and injured hundreds more in the O...

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - The Latest on an Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Las Vegas police wouldn't say whether armor-piercing ammunition was fired during the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history after a dealer who sold it to the gunman was charged with manufacturing such bullets.

Officer Larry Hadfield on Friday referred to a preliminary report released last month.

It says some rifle magazines were loaded with various types of bullets, including armor-piercing ammunition and armor-piercing incendiary ammunition.

The report says a "complete breakdown" of the types of ammunition loaded in the guns and the cartridge casings expended will be documented in the final report. It's unclear when that report will be available.

A criminal complaint says Douglas Haig's fingerprints were found on unfired armor-piercing bullets inside the hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the attack Oct. 1.

Federal officials declined or didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

This item has been corrected to show the preliminary report released last month, not this month.

3:45 p.m.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.

A complaint says unfired armor-piercing bullets found inside the Las Vegas hotel room where the attack was launched on Oct. 1 contained the fingerprints of ammunition dealer Douglas Haig of Arizona.

The complaint filed Friday in federal court in Phoenix says Haig didn't have a license to manufacture armor-piercing ammunition.

He was charged shortly before holding a news conference Friday. He said he noticed nothing suspicious when he sold 720 rounds of ammunition to Stephen Paddock in the weeks before the attack that killed 58 people.

Haig is a 55-year-old aerospace engineer who sold ammunition as a hobby for about 25 years.

11:50 a.m.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history says his one-time customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

Douglas Haig said at a news conference Friday that he met Stephen Paddock at a Phoenix gun show in the weeks before the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people.

The sale was later completed at Haig's home in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa.

Haig was named as a "person of interest" in the investigation.

But a law enforcement official has since told The Associated Press that he isn't believed to have committed a federal crime or to have had any knowledge of the attack.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

- Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo

12:30 a.m.

An Arizona man plans to speak out about his experience in selling ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Douglas Haig is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday in Chandler to discuss his sale to Stephen Paddock.

This week, Haig said he couldn't detect anything wrong with Paddock.

Haig was named as a "person of interest" in the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people.

But a law enforcement official has since told The Associated Press that Haig isn't believed to have committed a federal crime or to have had any knowledge of the attack.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It's unknown whether the ammunition Haig sold to Paddock was used in the attack.

