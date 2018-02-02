WATCH LIVE: Krewe of Artemis rolls through downtown Baton Rouge

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

The Mardi Gras parade season continued in Baton Rouge Friday night with the Krewe of Artemis parade. It's the 17th year the ladies of Artemis have paraded through downtown. The krewe has been making preparations for weeks.

“Our floats came up yesterday, so that we can start getting ready bright and early this morning,” said Joanne Harvey, captain of the Krewe of Artemis.

It's a race to finish the floats before parade time. “This wood is tougher than it usually is,” said Regis Adams, a rider in the parade. Adams has been pounding nails in her spot for 16 years.

“This is the best-equipped float I've seen yet. We have cup holders. We have all these hooks up here, which we don't generally get,” said Adams.

She's just one of the Artemis ladies who will be traveling back in time for the krewe's 17th Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge. “We like being the kick-off parade. We pride ourselves on being family friendly, and we want everybody to come out and enjoy themselves with their families,” said Harvey.

And in Mid-City, another krewe is preparing for its inaugural march up North Boulevard this Sunday, but it faces some stiff competition. “It is Super Bowl Sunday. We realize we are competing with that, but we finish at 4. Plenty of time to get home,” said Twanda Lewis, one of the krewe members.

The theme for the first ever Mid City Gras is “Let's Get Nuts.” And with nearly 500 participants either riding or marching, it looks like a good time.

“This is a parade that you can bring anyone from 2 to 92 to the parade,” said Lewis.

Ready or not, parade season is here.

