Celebrating Black History Month: Events in the Baton Rouge Area - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Celebrating Black History Month: Events in the Baton Rouge Area

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

February is Black History Month! To celebrate, several events are happening in the Baton Rouge area to commemorate the culture and traditions of African-Americans and their impact on United States history.

To have an event added to the list, please email news@wafb.com.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly