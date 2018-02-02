Port Allen man wanted for contractor fraud involving elderly person

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted Port Allen man.

Naylor Cooper, 37, is wanted for contractor fraud and exploitation of the infirm.

Chief Deputy Bobby Webre says detectives got a complaint in January that Cooper had made an agreement with an elderly resident to provide limestone at the price of $700. Cooper reportedly only provided $200 worth of limestone and charged the victim $3,700.

Cooper's last known address is 3734 S Riverview Dr., lot 4 in Port Allen. Officials believe though that he may be staying with relatives in Ascension Parish.

Anyone with information on Cooper's whereabouts should contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

