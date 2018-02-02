EBR Clerk of Court warns residents of phone scam

A fire in West Baton Rouge Parish claimed the lives of an elderly man and a boy early Friday morning, leaving a woman and girl injured, officials said.More >>
A fire in West Baton Rouge Parish claimed the lives of an elderly man and a boy early Friday morning, leaving a woman and girl injured, officials said.More >>
The Mardi Gras parade season continued in Baton Rouge Friday night with the Krewe of Artemis parade.More >>
The Mardi Gras parade season continued in Baton Rouge Friday night with the Krewe of Artemis parade.More >>
It may not look like much now, but soon, the sight of a big yellow bus rolling through neighborhoods in Livingston Parish will bring smiles.More >>
It may not look like much now, but soon, the sight of a big yellow bus rolling through neighborhoods in Livingston Parish will bring smiles.More >>
Entergy is partnering with Capital Area United Way to offer free tax preparation to qualifying residents.More >>
Entergy is partnering with Capital Area United Way to offer free tax preparation to qualifying residents.More >>
The first month of the year is officially over. But has your new year’s resolution of losing weight and getting in shape lasted through January? Not many of us can hang on past the first month of the year when it comes to our new year’s resolutions.More >>
The first month of the year is officially over. But has your new year’s resolution of losing weight and getting in shape lasted through January? Not many of us can hang on past the first month of the year when it comes to our new year’s resolutions.More >>
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.More >>
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".More >>
President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
While the flu has taken the country by storm. Another virus could also be to blame for all the misery. It mocks the flu and other illnesses and is very contagious.More >>
While the flu has taken the country by storm. Another virus could also be to blame for all the misery. It mocks the flu and other illnesses and is very contagious.More >>
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is monitoring over-the-counter sales of anti-diarrhea medicine because opioid addicts are consuming large doses for a heroin-like high.More >>
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is monitoring over-the-counter sales of anti-diarrhea medicine because opioid addicts are consuming large doses for a heroin-like high.More >>