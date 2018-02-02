EBR Clerk of Court warns residents of phone scam

The East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court has received a report from the public that its office name and phone number were recently involved in a scam soliciting money owed on a retail store account.

"The person who contacted us indicated that she received a phone call that appeared to be from our office and was then transferred to another number. She then spoke to someone claiming to be from a financial group who gained her email and instructed her to make a payment to what turned our to be a post office box at a mail rental facility," said Clerk of Court Doug Welborn.

Using fake phone numbers and P.O. boxes is classic tool of scam operations. The Clerk of Court's Office encourages everyone to be aware of these potential scams and says they do not engage in any collection efforts by phone or email on their own behalf or on behalf of outside parties. The Clerk of Court's Collections Department handles only money owed lawsuits and only communicates with attorneys through written communication.

"Our office is never involved in any collection efforts to members of the public and any phone calls or email attempts to individuals soliciting payments may immediately be considered suspect. We urge any members of the public that are contacted in this manner to contact our office, as well as an applicable law enforcement agency, immediately," said Welborn.

The Clerk of Court's Office can be reached at 225-389-3950 or by email at info@ebrclerkofcourt.org.

