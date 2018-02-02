Central Community School System announces changes to calendar due to days missed

The Central Community School System had announced changes to the academic calendar due to days being missed during freezing weather in January.

Students will now be required to attend class on March 9 and 12, as well as May 24.

March 9 was a originally a conference day, whereas March 12 and May 24 were both originally teacher-only days. For the full academic calendar, click here.

Livingston Parish has also announced a plan to make up days lost in January.

