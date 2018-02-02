Markets Right Now: Stocks swoon, sending Dow down 600 points

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
4 p.m.
The stock market closed sharply lower, extending a weeklong slide, as the Dow Jones industrial average plunged more than 600 points.
Stocks ended their worst week in two years Friday, and the Dow's drop was its biggest in percentage terms since June 2016.
Several giant U.S. companies dropped after reporting weak earnings, including Exxon Mobil and Alphabet. Apple and Chevron also fell.
Bond yields rose sharply after the government reported the fastest wage growth in eight years, stoking fears of inflation.
The Dow fell 665 points, or 2.5 percent, to 25,520.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index dropped 59 points, or 2.1 percent, to 2,762. The S&P is down almost 4 percent since hitting a record high a week ago.
The Nasdaq fell 144 points, or 2 percent, to 7,240.
___
2:25 p.m.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 500 points, or 2 percent, as a weeklong slump in stock market picks up speed.
The market is heading for its biggest weekly drop in two years.
Weak earnings from several giant U.S. companies including Exxon Mobil and Alphabet, Google's parent company, further dented investors' confidence.
Bond yields rose sharply after the government reported another gain in hiring last month as well as the fastest wage growth in eight years, stoking fears of inflation.
The Dow fell 515 points, or 2 percent, to 25,675. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gave up 49 points, or 1.8 percent, to 2,773.
The Nasdaq fell 108 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,278.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.85 percent.
___
11:45 a.m.
Stocks fell sharply in midday trading, putting the market on track for its worst week in two years.
Energy companies fell more than the rest of the market Friday after Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported disappointing results.
Exxon lost 5.7 percent and Chevron fell 3.7 percent.
Technology companies also fell. Google's parent company, Alphabet, dropped 5 percent.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index gave up 30 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,791.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 343 points, or 1.3 percent, to 25,841. The Nasdaq fell 74 points, or 1 percent, to 7,312.
Bond yields shot higher after the government reported another month of strong job gains and wage growth, further stoking fears of inflation.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.84 percent.
___
9:35 a.m.
Technology companies were leading stocks broadly lower in early trading, extending the market's slide into a second day.
Google's parent company Alphabet slumped 4.6 percent Friday after reporting results that missed analysts' forecasts.
Exxon Mobile sank 5 percent and Chevron lost 1.8 percent. Both also reported results that fell short of forecasts.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index gave up 19 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,802.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 252 points, or 1 percent, to 25,937. The Nasdaq composite fell 37 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,346.
Bond prices fell after the government reported more job gains last month. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.83 percent.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.More >>
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"More >>
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"More >>
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsMore >>
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsMore >>
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentMore >>
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentMore >>
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.More >>
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.More >>
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipMore >>
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipMore >>
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesMore >>
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesMore >>
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayMore >>
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayMore >>