Exercise may help lung cancer surgery go more smoothly

Lung cancer patients can halve their risk of postop complications by taking up an exercise program before their surgery, a new report suggests.More >>
Lung cancer patients can halve their risk of postop complications by taking up an exercise program before their surgery, a new report suggests.More >>
This flu season continues to be one of the nastiest in years. And it isn't helping that the flu vaccine may be less than 20 percent effective against the season's dominant strain, according to a new Canadian report.More >>
This flu season continues to be one of the nastiest in years. And it isn't helping that the flu vaccine may be less than 20 percent effective against the season's dominant strain, according to a new Canadian report.More >>
Maybe there's some truth in the long-standing belief that dogs can sense fear in a human.More >>
Maybe there's some truth in the long-standing belief that dogs can sense fear in a human.More >>
Many U.S. veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars aren't getting needed mental health treatment for conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression or substance abuse, a national panel of experts says.More >>
Many U.S. veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars aren't getting needed mental health treatment for conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression or substance abuse, a national panel of experts says.More >>
Migraine sufferers might have to worry about more than just dealing with debilitating headaches.More >>
Migraine sufferers might have to worry about more than just dealing with debilitating headaches.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.