Businessman in ski resort fraud case agrees to pay $81M

By LISA RATHKE
Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Miami businessman accused of massive fraud involving foreign investors' money in a Vermont ski area has agreed to pay back more than $81 million and give up ownership of two ski resorts, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday.
The proposed settlement with Ariel Quiros must be approved by a court.
Quiros was accused of misusing more than $50 million from more than 700 foreign investors through a special visa program to buy a ski resort and to pay for personal expenses including two luxury condominiums in New York City, the SEC said. Companies he owned failed to contribute about $30 million in investor money toward construction of projects at Jay Peak resort, the SEC said.
The settlement includes a $1 million penalty.
Quiros and then-Jay Peak president William Stenger were accused in 2016 of misusing more than $200 million raised from foreign investors through the federal EB-5 visa program, which can lead to permanent U.S. residency for those who finance projects that create a certain number of jobs.
Quiros has agreed to give up ownership of the Jay Peak and Burke Mountain resorts and his stake in more than a dozen other properties, including the two condos.
"We're very pleased to be another step closer to resolving all of the claims against Mr. Quiros," said Quiros' attorney, Melissa Visconti.
Stenger, of Newport, Vermont, has agreed to pay a $75,000 penalty. He was not alleged to have personally profited from the fraud, the SEC said.
Quiros and Stenger did not admit or deny the complaint's allegations.
The SEC said it seeks to hold wrongdoers accountable and return as much money as possible to victims.
"This settlement achieves both objectives by stripping Quiros of the proceeds of his fraudulent scheme and requiring him to turn over valuable property for the benefit of harmed investors," said Eric Bustillo, director of the SEC's Miami regional office.
Quiros faces other claims from investors, Vermont and a federal receiver overseeing the ski resorts.
Gov. Phil Scott and state Attorney General T.J. Donovan thanked the SEC for its efforts in the case.
"There are positive outcomes from the SEC settlement, including that it will provide federal receiver Michael Goldberg with legal title to the Jay Peak Resort, Burke Mountain Resort and various other real properties previously acquired by defendant Ariel Quiros, allegedly, with investor money," they said in a statement. "Receiving legal title of the resort properties enables Mr. Goldberg to move forward with a sale to a permanent owner, which will be beneficial for the region."
But Scott, a Republican, and Donovan, a Democrat, said more must be done to seek justice for Vermont residents and the communities that have been harmed. They stressed that the state civil enforcement case continues against Quiros and Stenger.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.More >>
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"More >>
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"More >>
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsMore >>
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsMore >>
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentMore >>
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentMore >>
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.More >>
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.More >>
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipMore >>
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipMore >>
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesMore >>
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesMore >>
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayMore >>
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayMore >>