St. Helena College & Career Academy loses power for a short time

The St. Helena Parish School District reported the electricity went out at St. Helena College & Career Academy in Greensburg for at least an hour Friday.

The district reported students at SHCCA sheltered in place during the outage, which ended before 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the surrounding area was also without power.

They added phone lines and internet services were down at St. Helena Early Learning Center and St. Helena Arts and Technology Academy.

