Grand jury finds police in deadly highway shooting justified

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin's office says a grand jury has found a deadly shooting by police on a busy Providence highway "lawful and legally justified."
Kilmartin's office on Friday released the findings of the Providence County grand jury in the Nov. 9 shooting.
The incident began with a high-speed chase prompted by the theft of a state police cruiser, and ended with nine officers from Providence and state police shooting more than 40 rounds into a pickup truck after it rammed a car.
The truck's 32-year-old driver, Joseph Santos, was killed. He was not the man who stole the cruiser.
A passenger was seriously injured.
Civil liberties advocates have raised questions about whether police followed proper procedures for high-speed chases and use of force.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
