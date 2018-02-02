YOUR TURN: Entergy Storm Restoration Charge

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Tiffany Matthew.

Matthew and others went to our Facebook to comment on the story about the Storm Restoration Charge that Entergy customers are paying as part of their monthly utility bill. Public officials say the charge is a fair way to compensate the utility for the damage caused by several hurricanes, but Matthew and others don’t like it. In her words:

I have a storm restoration charge of $20.29, so $20.29 × 12 months = $243.48 per year since 2008, and I've been with Entergy over 10 years. I've paid them almost $2,500 for something that isn't my fault. They are making huge profits and are robbing their customers. I don't live in New Orleans. Why should customers who live elsewhere have to pay that fee?

