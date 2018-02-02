Pierre C. Shadeaux says sooner summer, cher

While Punxsutawney Phil is considered the "authority" in predicting the length of winter in the US, Louisiana has its own four-legged forecaster.

KATC-TV reported Pierre C. Shadeaux, our nutria weather predictor, made it known that summer will come sooner in the Bayou State.

The station indicated Pierre made his annual appearance at Bouligny Plaza in New Iberia and did not see his shadow.

RELATED: Groundhog Day 2018: Phil says winter is ...

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.