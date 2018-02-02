Pierre C. Shadeaux says shorter winter, cher

While Punxsutawney Phil is considered the "authority" in predicting the length of winter in the US, Louisiana has its own four-legged forecaster.

KATC-TV reported Pierre C. Shadeaux, our nutria weather predictor, made it known that it will be a shorter winter in the Bayou State, contradicting his rodent counterpart up north.

The station indicated Pierre made his annual appearance at Bouligny Plaza in New Iberia and did not see his shadow.

