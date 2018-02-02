2 dead in West Baton Rouge Parish fire believed to be caused by space heater

A fire in West Baton Rouge Parish claimed the lives of an elderly man and a boy early Friday morning, leaving a woman and girl injured, officials said.

Family members said Henry Williams, 74, and Trevor Baker, 10, perished in the fire. They also said Carolyn Baker, 55, and Shynia Baker, 9, were taken to the hospital. They added those two victims have been released from the hospital. According to relatives, Carolyn Baker is the children's grandmother.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal reported it happened on Allendale Road off LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish around 5:30 a.m.

Relatives of the victims said the deadly fire was sparked by a space heater. They added Williams had made it out of the house and went back in to save Trevor Baker.

Officials said the two survivors were taken to the Baton Rouge General Burn Center for treatment.

The Lobdell Fire Department initially responded to the fire.

