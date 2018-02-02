From the First Alert Weather Team

It's a cooler morning, with light drizzle on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, but that will be ending shortly. We're looking at clearing skies this morning that then lead to a partly cloudy and breezy afternoon, with a chilly daytime high only topping out in the mid/upper 50°s. Overnight, it will be dry and colder, with a low of 38°.

Saturday, there will be a few showers during the morning, but those will become a bit more widespread during the afternoon. A 50% coverage of light rain/isolated thunderstorms is forecast and the high will be 56°.

The majority of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi will receive rain/storms late Saturday and Sunday morning. Again, there could be a few thunderstorms Saturday night, although severe weather is not a significant concern at this time.

Rain totals over the weekend will typically run on the order of a half-inch to possibly one inch for most communities. Sunday morning lows will be in the low to mid 50°s with afternoon highs warming into the upper 60°s around metro Baton Rouge.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.