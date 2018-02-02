National Wear Red Day raises awareness for heart disease

It is National Wear Red Day, which hopes to raise awareness for heart disease.

Heart disease is the number one cause of death for both men and women in Louisiana and across the country, accounting for one in four deaths in adults.

Over the next few months, Baton Rouge General Hospital will host several heart health education and screening opportunities designed to help people better understand their health and what they can do to reduce their risk of heart disease.

Tuesday, February 13 kicks off a series of five Free Lunch and Learns at BR General.

The first will be led by cardiologist Dr. Kris Lindsay with Cardiovascular Institute of the South, who will discuss manageable ways to control cholesterol and blood pressure and prevent heart attacks.

The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot online.

Then, on Saturday, March 3, the public is invited to attend the Love Your Heart screening event at the hospital’s Bluebonnet campus. The $15 event begins at 7 a.m. and will offer the following screenings: cholesterol, glucose (blood sugar), blood pressure, heart risk assessment, EKG (based on individual risk), height, weight, BMI, and body fat calculations.

Screenings for Love Your Heart Day are provided by Baton Rouge General, Baton Rouge General Physicians, Baton Rouge Cardiology Center, and Cardiovascular Institute of the South.

Click here to register for the events

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.