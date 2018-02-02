Chloe Jackson leads LSU to 71-60 win over No. 17 Georgia

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - The LSU women’s basketball team picked up its third top-25 win of the season, a 71-60 victory over No. 17 Georgia at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Thursday.

The Lady Tigers improved to 14-6 (6-3 SEC) with the win while Georgia fell to 19-3 (7-2 SEC).

Chloe Jackson led LSU in scoring with 21 points while adding four rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.

Raigyne Louis and Ayana Mitchell each recorded double-doubles, their second and fourth of the season, respectively. Louis recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists while Mitchell pitched in with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

The Lady Tigers improved to 12-3 all-time when Jackson, Louis and Mitchell each score 10 points or more in a game.

LSU went back and forth with Georgia to start the game as neither team led by more than four points at any point in the first half.

Trailing after the first quarter 18-14, LSU began the second quarter on a 6-0 run and didn’t relinquish the lead for the rest of the first half. Louis paced the team with 11 first-half points as nine different Lady Tigers put points on the board to give LSU a 33-32 halftime lead.

The second half was as closely contested as the first, with neither side having a lead of more than three points until the final play of the third quarter. When Georgia briefly took over a one-point lead with just over a minute remaining in the third, Mitchell answered with a layup and an and-one, which she converted before adding another layup before time expired to give LSU the 51-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Tigers slowly built on their lead over the course of the fourth quarter, leading Georgia by as many as 10 points with just under two minutes remaining. Jackson’s clutch free throw shooting down the stretch allowed LSU to maintain a double-digit lead as LSU’s final 11 points were scored via free throws from Jackson and Louis.

