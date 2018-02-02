AstraZeneca reports boost in cancer drug sales

LONDON (AP) - Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca is reporting its first quarterly sales in years on the back of new cancer treatments.
The company said Friday that product sales rose 4 percent in the fourth quarter to $5.49 billion, buoyed by new drugs such as bladder cancer treatment Imfinzi, and lymphoma medication Calquence.
It was the first increase since the third quarter of 2014.
AstraZeneca says it expects product sales to increase "in the low single digits" this year.
Despite encouraging news on the sales front, net income fell 29 percent to $1.3 billion. Core operating profit, which excludes restructuring and acquisition-related costs to give a better picture of underlying performance, fell 12 percent to $1.79 billion.
CEO Pascal Soriot says the sales increase shows AstraZeneca is "steadily turning a corner."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsMore >>
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsMore >>
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentMore >>
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentMore >>
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.More >>
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.More >>
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipMore >>
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipMore >>
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesMore >>
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesMore >>
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayMore >>
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayMore >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyMore >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyMore >>