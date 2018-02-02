Woman killed in apparent domestic murder-suicide

A woman was shot and killed in front of her children Thursday night, before the suspect turned the gun on himself, according to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore.

It happened at the Arendale apartments on Lobdell Boulevard near Choctaw Drive just before 11 p.m.

Moore said police were initially called out prior to the shooting to investigate a domestic incident.

As of Friday morning, the couple had not been identified.

According to the DA's office, there were four domestic murder-suicides in East Baton Rouge Parish in 2017. This is the first of 2018.

The shooting remains under investigation.

There is a state-wide confidential hotline for anyone in a domestic violence situation, provided by the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence. It is 1-888-411-1333.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.