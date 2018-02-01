Livingston Parish announces plan to make up for days lost during freezing weather

Superintendent Rick Wentzel has announced Livingston Parish Public Schools' plan to add days to the 2018 academic calendar to make up for the days recently missed due to below-freezing temperatures in the area.

The district will eliminate two scheduled half days on February 21 and March 22 and replace them with full days. A student contact day will also be added on May 25. This day was originally scheduled to be a teacher-only day. This will also be the last day of school students must attend.

Wentzel says the district has had to close for five and half days so far this school year due to weather conditions. Two days were missed during the fall of 2017, one for hurricane-like conditions and one for snow. Three and a half days were missed in January due to icy conditions.

These changes will enable all schools in the district to comply with the Louisiana Department of Education's requirements for instructional time.

