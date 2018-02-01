Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades to affect CATS bus service

The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) is advising its riders that several routes and stops will be affected during the next two weekends by Mardi Gras parades in the city.

Three parades, Krewes of Mystique, Artemis, and Orion, will affect bus routes this weekend (February 3 and 4). Another parade, Mid City Gras, may cause some traffic Sunday, but will not affect bus routes.

The following changes are being made to routes:

Route 22 — Winbourne/Cortana Mall will have the following cancelled stops effective 5 p.m. Friday, February 2 and all-day Saturday, February 3: Florida @ 9th E-2008 Florida @ Post Office E-2007 Florida @ 7th St W-2790 Florida @ 5th W-2005 4th @ South of Florida S-1795 Lafayette St. @ Hampton Inn -2687

— Winbourne/Cortana Mall will have the following cancelled stops effective 5 p.m. Friday, February 2 and all-day Saturday, February 3: Route 44 – Florida Boulevard will have the following cancelled stops effective 5 p.m. Friday, February 2 and all-day Saturday, February 3: Florida @ 9th E — 2008 Florida @ Post Office E — 2007 Florida @ 7th St. W — 2790 Florida @ 5th W — 2005 4th @ South of Florida S — 1795 Lafayette St @ Hampton Inn — 2687

– Florida Boulevard will have the following cancelled stops effective 5 p.m. Friday, February 2 and all-day Saturday, February 3: Route 103 – Downtown Airport Shuttle will have the following cancelled stops all-day Friday, February 2 and Saturday, February 3: North St. @ 7th W-1136 North St. @ 3rd W- 2772 Lafayette @ Hampton Inn-2687 Lafayette St. @ Hotel Hilton-2688 River Road @ Riverfront Transit Shelter S-1434 Belle of Baton Rouge Casino and Hotel E-142

– Downtown Airport Shuttle will have the following cancelled stops all-day Friday, February 2 and Saturday, February 3:

Riders with questions should call Customer Care at 225-389-8282.

