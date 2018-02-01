Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades to affect CATS bus service - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades to affect CATS bus service

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CATS bus (Source: WAFB) CATS bus (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) is advising its riders that several routes and stops will be affected during the next two weekends by Mardi Gras parades in the city.

Three parades, Krewes of Mystique, Artemis, and Orion, will affect bus routes this weekend (February 3 and 4). Another parade, Mid City Gras, may cause some traffic Sunday, but will not affect bus routes.

The following changes are being made to routes:

  • Route 22 — Winbourne/Cortana Mall will have the following cancelled stops effective 5 p.m. Friday, February 2 and all-day Saturday, February 3:
    • Florida @ 9th E-2008
    • Florida @ Post Office E-2007
    • Florida @ 7th St W-2790
    • Florida @ 5th W-2005
    • 4th @ South of Florida S-1795
    • Lafayette St. @ Hampton Inn -2687
  • Route 44 – Florida Boulevard will have the following cancelled stops effective 5 p.m. Friday, February 2 and all-day Saturday, February 3:
    • Florida @ 9th E — 2008
    • Florida @ Post Office E — 2007
    • Florida @ 7th St. W — 2790
    • Florida @ 5th W — 2005
    • 4th @ South of Florida S — 1795
    • Lafayette St @ Hampton Inn — 2687
  • Route 103 – Downtown Airport Shuttle will have the following cancelled stops all-day Friday, February 2 and Saturday, February 3:
    • North St. @ 7th W-1136
    • North St. @ 3rd W- 2772
    • Lafayette @ Hampton Inn-2687
    • Lafayette St. @ Hotel Hilton-2688
    • River Road @ Riverfront Transit Shelter S-1434
    • Belle of Baton Rouge Casino and Hotel E-142

Riders with questions should call Customer Care at 225-389-8282.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly