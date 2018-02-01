LSU professor develops advanced heart disease treatment from red wine

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to welcome a new student center at LSU.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Health estimates between 7,000 and 8,000 people will be hospitalized this flu season.More >>
An extra fee that was added to Louisiana Entergy customers' bills back in 2008 is catching some people off guard.More >>
The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) is advising its riders that several routes and stops will be affected during the next two weekends by Mardi Gras parades in the city.More >>
The route for three Mardi Gras parades has been forced to change due to construction in downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.More >>
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
According to a news release from the Trumann Police Department, a missing 16-year-old was located this morning around 2 a.m., in O’Neil, Nebraska.More >>
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.More >>
It looks like a New Orleans festival is taking place on Chef Menteur Highway, but it's actually a line to get one of the city's most in-demand Carnival staples.More >>
Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.More >>
If you have Amazon Prime and your purchases do not arrive in the two-day guaranteed window, you can get an extra month added to your Prime membership.More >>
Jordan Rodriguez was found buried in a Cleveland backyard on Dec. 19, 2017.More >>
