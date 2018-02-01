EBR Council on Aging to expand Meals on Wheels program

The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) has announced that beginning Monday, February 5, the agency will roll out its expanded Meals on Wheels program.

The council is getting rid of the Meals on Wheels waiting list that has been in place since 1974. Seniors enrolled in the program will now receive meals 7-days a week instead of 5-days a week. These meals include a half-gallon of milk, fresh fruit, seven slices of bread, and healthy snacks planned out by a registered dietitian/nutritionist.

This expansion is part of the Millage Implementation Plan, a $2.2 million commitment to the seniors in East Baton Rouge Parish.

"This is a monumental change for senior that are currently receiving meals and those seniors that are now moving off the waiting list. Our seniors are extremely grateful to the citizens who voted for the tax millage and who support the agency's mission," said CEO Tasha Clark-Amar.

For more information about EBRCOA, click here.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.