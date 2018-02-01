Teen injured in Iroquois St. fire that killed three others has passed away

The teenage girl who was injured in a deadly fire on Iroquois Street that also killed three other people has died.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department learned Thursday that Antinee Ellis, 19, passed away.

The deadly fire happened back on January 5 and also claimed the lives of a great-grandmother and two young children. They were Gloria Anderson, 77, and Michele Williams, 6, and MaLiyah Jackson. Family members say Michele's twin brother, Michael, had to be taken to a hospital in Shreveport to be treated for his injuries.

Michael is reportedly doing better.

This death brings the total number of fire-related deaths this year in East Baton Rouge Parish to ten.

