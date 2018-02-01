2 cats, 1 bird killed in Central house fire; family of 6 escapes

A family of six was able to make it out unharmed after their home in Central caught fire, however, two of their cats and one bird were killed.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 10900 block of Ridge Road. Thankfully, the two adults and four children were awoken by smoke alarms and made it out of the house. Unfortunately, two cats and one bird were killed in the blaze. Central firefighters rescued a third cat and administered oxygen before giving the cat back to the family.

Crews were able to contain the fire, limiting the damage to the kitchen. The rest of the home sustained smoke damage. The cause of the fire appears to be faulty wiring inside the wall of the kitchen.

