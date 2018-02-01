MISSING: Police searching for 52-year-old woman with mental illness

Police say foul play cannot be ruled out regarding a Baton Rouge woman who went missing on January 27, 2018.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Yvette Nettles, 52, was last seen in the area of Mills Avenue and Blount Road. She was wearing blue jeans and a black sweater.

Nettles is 5'4" tall, 270 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. She reportedly suffers from a mental illness.

If you know anything regarding Nettles whereabouts, contact the Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-8617 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

