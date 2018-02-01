LOCATED: Missing 52-year-old woman with mental illness found dead

Police confirmed a missing woman with a history of mental illness was found dead in the Mississippi River.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the body of Yvette Nettles, 52, was found near Southern University on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.

Investigators said she disappeared on Jan. 27, 2018 and was reported missing two days later.

Officials said she had last been seen in the area of Mills Avenue and Blount Road.

She reportedly had a history of bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.

