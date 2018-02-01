Topgolf to build new facility near Siegen Lane, report says

The City-Parish of East Baton Rouge has given a building permit toTopgolf to build a new $10 million facility near Siegen Lane at the vacant Tinseltown movie theater, according to a report from the Baton Rouge Business Report.

The company applied for rezoning to build the Topgolf facility last summer. The new 55,000 square foot facility will be three stories and include a full-service restaurant and bar, event space, and a driving range.

According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, the company had been considering Baton Rouge and New Orleans since 2016 for possible expansion sites.

Topgolf offers driving ranges focused on entertainment. Players can hit microchipped golf balls in a 215-yard field. The Dallas-based company, which was founded in the UK in 2000, now has over 30 locations throughout the U.S. and UK.

Construction on Topgolf facilities usually takes about 10 months.

Click here to see the full report from the Baton Rouge Business Report

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.