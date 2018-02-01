Sheriff's office issues warning about scammer targeting female realtors

Authorities in southeast Louisiana have issued a warning about someone trying to lure female real estate agents to vacant homes.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the suspect has contacted female agents on the north and south shores of Lake Pontchartrain.

Deputies said the vacant homes are for sale.

STPSO urges realtors to verify personal information about new clients.

Officials added the agents should also always let co-workers know where they are going and when they plan to return.

