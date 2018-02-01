The Latest: 1 victim is critical after LA school shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on a Los Angeles school shooting (all times local):
___
9:45 a.m.
The Los Angeles Fire Department says a 15-year-old boy shot in a middle school classroom has been transported to a trauma center in critical condition.
A department statement says a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound has been transported in fair condition Thursday morning.
A 30-year-old woman who had unspecified minor injuries but was not shot.
Police have arrested a female student suspect and recovered a gun.
The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at Sal Castro Middle School near downtown.
___
9:30 a.m.
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.
Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department tells KTLA-TV he doesn't know the conditions of the victims.
Bernal says the suspect is a female student who has been arrested. A weapon has been recovered.
The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. Thursday at Sal Castro Middle School just west of downtown Los Angeles.
___
9:25 a.m.
Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles middle school.
Officer Drake Madison says reports of gunfire came in shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday at a school just west of downtown Los Angeles.
Madison says there's no information about injuries.
Television news footage shows someone being loaded into an ambulance.
