WANTED: Worker asked to deposit store's money at bank never returns to business

Police are asking for the public’s help in helping them track down a woman accused of stealing from the store where she worked.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Ashley Scott, 30, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

She is 5-foot-9 and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

According to investigators, Scott was asked in December by the department store where she worked to make the deposit at the bank.

Officials said she was given a $5,500 cash deposit to take to the bank. They added she left with the money on her lunch break and never returned to the store.

She is wanted on a charge of felony theft.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.