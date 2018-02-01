Accused serial killer pleads not guilty in murder of former BREC - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Accused serial killer pleads not guilty in murder of former BREC commissioner

Ryan Sharpe walks into court in East Feliciana Parish on Jan. 9, 2018 (Source: WAFB) Ryan Sharpe walks into court in East Feliciana Parish on Jan. 9, 2018 (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

An accused serial killer was back in court Thursday morning.

Ryan Sharpe, 36, of Clinton, pleaded not guilty in East Baton Rouge Parish to second-degree murder in the shooting death of former BREC commissioner Carroll Breeden, who was killed outside his home in Pride in September.

RELATED STORIES: String of rural shootings

Sharpe is also facing murder charges in East Feliciana Parish for the shooting deaths of two other men.

He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder earlier in January in the shooting death of Brad DeFranceschi, 48, also of Clinton. DeFranceschi was a well-known member of the Boy Scout community.

A trial date for the shootings in East Feliciana Parish is set for Aug. 27, 2018.

Sharpe is also charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Tommy Bass and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Buck Hornsby.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly