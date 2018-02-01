School raises Black Lives Matter flag, focuses on racism

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont high school has raised a Black Lives Matter flag as part of a series of events on racism.

The student-led move, part of Black History Month, in the Montpelier school that is less than 5 percent black has sparked some backlash, but school officials say they've received overwhelming support from the community.

On Thursday, black students took turns raising the flag in a ceremony attended by students, staff and community members.

The Montpelier High School is believed to be the first public high school to raise a Black Lives Matter flag.

A similar flag that was raised at the University of Vermont in the fall of 2016 was stolen.

