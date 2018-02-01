Judge sentences woman to 15 years for stabbing boyfriend to death

A woman who pleaded guilty in the 2015 stabbing death of her boyfriend was recently sentenced.

The 19th Judicial District Court reported Lisa Stewart, 31, of Baton Rouge, was ordered by Judge Tony Marabella to serve 15 years in prison on a manslaughter plea in the death of George Taylor, 34. Officials said she will get credit for time served.

Court documents show she entered the guilty plea on Sept. 5, 2017.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the stabbing happened at Stewart's apartment on South Harrell's Ferry Road on May 11, 2015.

According to Casey Rayborn Hicks, spokeswoman for EBRSO, Stewart told detectives she stabbed Taylor with a steak knife during an argument after a night out drinking with friends.

