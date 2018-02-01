LSU falls 84-61 to No. 18 Tennessee

Information provided by LSU Sports

KNOXVILLE, TN - The LSU Tigers, forced to play with just nine players in uniforms on Wednesday night here at Thompson-Boling Arena, stayed within striking distance of No. 18 Tennessee for 30 minutes before falling, 84-61, in the final game of the first half of the SEC season.

LSU falls to 12-9 and 3-6 in the league entering a Saturday home game at 2:30 p.m. against the University of Arkansas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will be televised on the SEC Network and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

Tennessee is now 16-5 and 6-3 in the SEC, two games behind league leader Auburn.

The Tigers got another strong game from Duop Reath who had 21 points in 31 minutes of play, while Randy Onwuasor was in double digits for a second straight game with 10 points in 26 minutes. Aaron Epps had nine points and a team high seven rebounds, while Tremont Waters had seven points and three assists and Skylar Mays and Daryl Edwards six each. Brandon Sampson had two to complete the Tiger scoring.

James Daniel, off the bench, hit five treys and had 17 points and four assists for the Vols, while Grant Williams had 16 points. Jordan Bone and Lamonte Turner had 12 points each. Bone also had eight assists and no turnovers in 26 minutes.

LSU shot 39.3 percent for the game (22-of-56) and for the third straight game failed to shoot more than 25 percent from the arc (3-of-19). LSU was good again from the free throw line, hitting 14-of-18. Tennessee hit 54 percent (33-of-61) and 12-of-25 from the arc.

The Tigers had 12 turnovers to 14 for Tennessee and LSU converted that into a 19-8 advantage in points off turnovers.