New fitness class brings the workout to the water

There’s a new fitness class that’s making a splash in Baton Rouge.



"It's a high intensity, low impact class because you use all the major muscle groups that you would do in a traditional program but you have to use the stabilizers, core strength as well," said instructor Donna Scales.

Woman’s Center for Wellness now offers Flow Motion. It’s an aquatic fitness class using inflatable mats. Anything from yoga, Pilates, to cardio exercises can be done on the floating mats, adding a new dynamic.

"It improves balance, reaction time, coordination and it brings the aspect of play back into exercise," Scales explained.

Because the workout is on water, instructors explain it’s easier on joints, making the class appealing to a wide range of clients.

"We have clients from age 12 to age 76, 80. Anybody can do it," Scales added.

Gwen Cotton signed up for Flow Motion to help improve her balance, and said she found it was a full body workout that was as fun as it was challenging.

"If you focus you will feel muscles that you didn't know you had, and you have to concentrate," said Cotton.

Instructors said it's the unusual setting which keeps each class interesting and the workout fun.

"One of the reasons people don't exercise or d rop out of an exercise program is because of the drudgery, the routine of it and they simply get bored. With this, it changes all the time," said Scales.

For more information on the Flow Motion Class, contact the Woman’s Wellness Center at 225-924-8300.

