New fitness class brings the workout to the water

A woman who pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of her boyfriend was recently sentenced. Lisa Stewart was ordered to serve 15 years in prison on a manslaughter plea.More >>
A woman who pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of her boyfriend was recently sentenced. Lisa Stewart was ordered to serve 15 years in prison on a manslaughter plea.More >>
Latest River Stages & ForecastsMore >>
Click here to get the latest river stages, flood info and forecasts.More >>
Woman’s Center for Wellness now offers Flow Motion. It’s an aquatic fitness class using inflatable mats. Anything from yoga, Pilates, to cardio exercises can be done on the floating mats, adding a new dynamic.More >>
Woman’s Center for Wellness now offers Flow Motion. It’s an aquatic fitness class using inflatable mats. Anything from yoga, Pilates, to cardio exercises can be done on the floating mats, adding a new dynamic.More >>
The Comite River Diversion Canal Project Task Force will meet Thursday morning. It is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol in Committee Room 6.More >>
The Comite River Diversion Canal Project Task Force will meet Thursday morning. It is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol in Committee Room 6.More >>
The Morgan City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Mickie Dale Emerson, 46 years of age, was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Tuesday around 1:00 p.m. Mickie sometimes goes by the last name of Solar, according to the report. He is described as 5'10" 260 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Mickie is diagnosed with Downs Syndrome and may be at-risk, according to police. If you have any ...More >>
The Morgan City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Mickie Dale Emerson, 46 years of age, was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Tuesday around 1:00 p.m. Mickie sometimes goes by the last name of Solar, according to the report. He is described as 5'10" 260 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Mickie is diagnosed with Downs Syndrome and may be at-risk, according to police. If you have any ...More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Jordan Rodriguez was found buried in a Cleveland backyard on Dec. 19, 2017.More >>
Jordan Rodriguez was found buried in a Cleveland backyard on Dec. 19, 2017.More >>
'Gifting' ganja: Companies exploit laws intended to allow adults to give small amounts to each other.More >>
'Gifting' ganja: Companies exploit laws intended to allow adults to give small amounts to each other.More >>
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on a 1982 cold case.More >>
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on a 1982 cold case.More >>
If you have Amazon Prime and your purchases do not arrive in the two-day guaranteed window, you can get an extra month added to your Prime membership.More >>
If you have Amazon Prime and your purchases do not arrive in the two-day guaranteed window, you can get an extra month added to your Prime membership.More >>
The 16-year-old boy's family claimed he never had suicidal thoughts before taking the medicine.More >>
The 16-year-old boy's family claimed he never had suicidal thoughts before taking the medicine.More >>
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.More >>
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.More >>
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.More >>
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.More >>
Federal immigration authorities have formalized a policy to send deportation agents to federal, state and local courthouses to make arrests.More >>
Federal immigration authorities have formalized a policy to send deportation agents to federal, state and local courthouses to make arrests.More >>